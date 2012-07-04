(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Development Bank of the Philippines -------------------- 04-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Admin. of general
economic
programs
Mult. CUSIP6: 251595
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
23-Nov-2010 BB+/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 5.50% nts due 03/25/2021 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$130 mil var rate Tier 1 Hybrid Security BB- 04-Jul-2012
PHP2.35 bil 9.50% Lower Tier II sub nts due
12/31/2016 BB- 03-Dec-2006