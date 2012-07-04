(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Commerzbank's planned exit from commercial property lending and ship financing signals accelerating deleveraging in Europe as banks adjust to permanently higher capital requirements, reduced and more expensive unsecured long-term funding and growing concerns over the performance of peripheral market assets, Fitch Ratings says.

The decision by the largest commercial real estate (CRE) lender in Germany came less than three months after Commerzbank said it would remain in both markets. Our discussions with other German banks indicate that they are also reviewing their capital planning on the basis that the 9% core capital requirement demanded by the European Banking Authority in its stress tests is now here to stay.

While the EBA has said it won't be repeating the tests and Basel III standards aren't due for full implementation until 2019, markets will expect banks to comply well before that deadline, given the strains created by the eurozone crisis.

Banks are choosing in many cases to satisfy tighter capital requirements by shrinking assets. Activities being scaled back across Europe include CRE lending, ship financing, project finance and other long-term asset based finance. While these asset classes can be funded with covered bonds, they still need some long-term unsecured funding, which has become a tight resource.

The planned introduction of the net stable funding ratio will increase the need for long-term funding for these assets by requiring banks to better match the maturities of their funding and assets. At the same time, long-term funding is scarcer and costs more due to uncertainty about how the eurozone crisis will affect banks' asset quality and developing resolution regimes in Europe.

The deleveraging response varies from country to country and from bank to bank. In France, the focus is more on aircraft and ship finance, trading securities and legacy assets from the crisis. It is driven by the desire to reduce dollar liquidity needs, which grew as a concern last year when US money market funds cut their lending to French banks. Some UK banks, notably Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, are pulling back from CRE lending. RBS earlier this year also agreed the sale of its aircraft leasing business to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Exiting the CRE business, however, will be difficult without a functioning CMBS market for second- and third-tier assets, leaving banks facing tough decisions on whether to pull the plug on owners who can't refinance and book provisions, or to extend the loan, potentially tying up a lot of capital.