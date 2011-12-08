(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Premier Asset Management has a proven track record in special servicing for loans backing CMBS transactions and real estate-backed commercial loans.

-- The company, in our view, remains committed to improving its internal control system and internal auditing procedures.

-- We have assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking to Premier Asset Management as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking to Premier Asset Management Co. as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable. We have already assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings to Premier Asset Management as a commercial loan primary servicer and commercial loan master servicer. The outlooks on these rankings are also stable. The company, which already appears on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List in the commercial loan primary and master servicer categories, will be added to the list as a commercial loan special servicer.

Premier Asset Management mainly conducts master, primary, and special servicing for nonrecourse loans backing commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions and real estate-backed nonrecourse commercial loans, as well as special servicing for real estate-backed recourse commercial loans.

Premier Asset Management was founded in 1999 and was the first company to receive a servicer license from Japan's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) in April 1999. In December 2002, the company merged with GMAC Commercial Mortgage Saiken Kanri Kaishu K.K. (GMACCM SKK). GMACCM SKK, which was established in 1999 and licensed as the fourth servicer by MOJ in April 1999, operated as a primary and master servicer for loans backing CMBS transactions and real estate-backed commercial loans. In March 2006, Premier Asset Management became affiliated with Capmark Financial Group Inc. (Capmark).

Capmark, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2009, received approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell all its outstanding shares in Premier Asset Management to affiliates of Elliott Management Corp. in December 2009. The sale was officially completed in January 2010.

The ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Premier as a commercial loan special servicer primarily reflects our views on the following factors:

-- Premier's extensive track record in special servicing for loans backing CMBS transactions and real estate-backed commercial loans;

-- Its continued commitment to improving its internal control system and internal auditing procedures;

-- Its special servicing system, which enhances business efficiency; and

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties in an appropriate manner.

Standard & Poor's assigned its ranking to Premier as a commercial loan special servicer after examining various factors, including the following:

-- Premier's track record as a commercial loan special servicer;

-- The servicing experience of its management and collection staff;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- Its commitment to further developing its internal control system;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- Its internal training program;

-- Its disaster contingency programs, which include sufficient backup of data, and its execution of system resumption tests;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support day-to-day business operations;

-- Its efforts to promote efficient servicing operations;

-- Its method for preparing collection plans;

-- Its effective boarding of loans originated by third parties;

-- Its cash management methods; and

-- Its ability to report to investors and other relevant parties.

Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

