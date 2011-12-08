(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Following an error, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected the short-term Greater China credit scale rating on BNP Paribas (China) Ltd. to show its placement on CreditWatch. The 'cnA-1+' rating was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 7, 2011, following similar action on other ratings on the bank and the wider BNP Paribas group. A corrected rating list follows.

Outlook/CreditWatch action (action taken on Dec. 7, 2011)

To From

BNP Paribas China Ltd.

Counterparty credit rating

Long-term rating A+/Watch Neg A+/Stable

Greater China credit scale rating cnAAA/Watch Neg/cnA-1+ cnAAA/cnA-1+

Rating affirmed

Counterparty credit rating

Short-term rating A-1

