(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08- Following an error, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected the short-term
Greater China credit scale rating on BNP Paribas (China) Ltd. to show its placement on
CreditWatch. The 'cnA-1+' rating was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 7,
2011, following similar action on other ratings on the bank and the wider BNP Paribas group. A
corrected rating list follows.
Outlook/CreditWatch action (action taken on Dec. 7, 2011)
To From
BNP Paribas China Ltd.
Counterparty credit rating
Long-term rating A+/Watch Neg A+/Stable
Greater China credit scale rating cnAAA/Watch Neg/cnA-1+ cnAAA/cnA-1+
Rating affirmed
Counterparty credit rating
Short-term rating A-1
