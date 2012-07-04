(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Moceir Holdings (Ireland) Ltd
(eircom) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Negative
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned instrument and Recovery Ratings to the
company's senior secured bank debt of 'B/RR3'.
The IDR takes into account the substantially reduced debt that eircom exited
Examinership with, in early June 2012, the company's position as the country's
incumbent telecom operator, sizeable but declining market share and negative
free cash flow generation.
The Negative Outlook reflects the considerable operating challenges the company
faces in turning around the fixed line business. Its weak competitive position
relative to the cable operator UPC may lead to further line losses beyond
management's expectations. This could potentially lead to further covenant
breaches and if not reversed, further restructuring. A stabilisation in fixed
line KPIs (key performance indicators) would be necessary in order for Fitch to
consider stabilising the Outlook.
In a country with 1.6m homes, eircom currently enjoys an approximate 56% share
of fixed line revenues (at Q112 according to Irish telecoms regulator, ComReg),
a share that has fallen by just over 10 percentage points in two years. While
this remains a strong incumbent position, the pace at which eircom has been
losing fixed accesses and more notably broadband customers, is a concern.
Fitch views the business to be most challenged in the urban or metropolitan
residential market. UPC has built out a total of 720,000 (two way enabled) homes
there and is enjoying considerable success developing its triple-play subscriber
base. Its broadband customer base has been growing at an annual rate of more
than 30%, and the company has been signing up telephony customers at more than
twice that rate. With cable having upgraded its network to DOCSIS 3.0, a
compression technology enabling broadband speeds of more than 100MB, and not
being subject to the regulatory imposed constraints of universal service, UPC
has been able to focus investment and commercial activity in the most obviously
profitable parts of the market.
Against this background Fitch considers eircom's decision to invest
approximately EUR400m in building out fibre access, over the next two years, to
be necessary in the face of UPC's commercial momentum. The investment will cause
eircom's free cash flow to remain negative over this period, will increase
financial leverage, and comes with considerable execution risk. While the
company enjoys an established challenger position in the mobile market with just
under 20% share of mobile customers, mobile contribution is relatively small.
Ireland is an increasingly crowded market, dominated by two well-funded
incumbents, Vodafone and O2. Competitive pressures are likely to remain, while
4G spectrum acquisition and investment will impact cash flows in the mobile
business at least through calendar 2013.
Fitch's rating case envisages the business releveraging to a peak of around 5.3x
in FY14 on a net debt to EBITDA basis (equivalent to 6.6x FFO net adjusted
leverage). Metrics that were trending by more than 0.5x - 1.0x outside these
levels would put considerable downward pressure on the rating. Operationally it
will be important that eircom slows the pace of fixed access losses and regains
momentum in its residential broadband base. It is likely, however, to take 18
months to two years, at a minimum, to show that the fibre investment is working.
While the absence of any meaningful debt maturity over this period is helpful,
material divergence to planned performance is likely to lead to a downgrade.
The 'B/RR3' ratings assigned to the secured facility (term loan B) reflect the
above average recoveries envisaged in the event of a default and take into
account the secured nature of the facility. However, Fitch notes the absence of
other creditor classes, who might otherwise absorb losses, while the loan
agreement provides for the existence of additional liabilities (an RCF and
hedging liabilities) on a super senior basis. Fitch believes the emergence of
such liabilities is likely and will introduce a layer of debt which is
contractually more senior than the term loan B. This may in turn affect
prospective recoveries and lead to a pressure on the instrument rating.