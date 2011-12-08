(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08-
-- We expect TM to maintain its strong credit
protection ratios over the next 18 months, despite some
debt-funded capital expenditure and recent margin pressures.
-- The company has used internal funds and proceeds from the
sale of noncore assets to fund its ongoing capital expenditure.
-- We are affirming the 'A-' ratings on TM and on the notes.
We are also affirming the 'axAA' ASEAN regional scale rating on
the company. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TM will
maintain its strong business risk profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Telekom
Malaysia Bhd. (TM), and removed it from CreditWatch, where it
had been placed with negative implications on July 28, 2011. The
outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed and removed
from CreditWatch the 'axAA' ASEAN regional scale rating on the
company. We also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch the 'A-'
issue ratings on the US$500 million notes due 2014 that TM
guarantees, and the US$300 million 7.785% debentures due 2025
that the company issued.
"We removed the ratings from CreditWatch after assessing
TM's stand-alone credit profile now as 'a-', compared to 'bbb+'
previously. We expect the company to maintain its financial
performance due to its solid cash flow generation capacity,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manuel Guerena. "Moreover,
its "business as usual" capital expenditure is likely to be
lower than in previous years, even if the expenditure related to
its high-speed broadband (HSBB) network grows temporarily."
In our view, TM's dominant position in the domestic
fixed-line, data, and broadband markets translates into a strong
business risk profile. This supports the company's strong
operating cash flows, which along with proceeds from noncore
assets divestitures, has funded a significant portion of its
capital expenditure program. A decline in TM's traditional voice
fixed-line business and the company's limited cash flow
diversity partly offset these strengths.
TM operates in an economic and regulatory environment that
we view as stable. The national government is providing support
to TM in the 10-year deployment period of Malaysia's HSBB
network. The government will fund Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 2.4
billion (nearly 21%) of the network's total estimated cost of
MYR11.3 billion.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities, we believe the likelihood of extraordinary government
support in the event of financial distress is "moderately high".
Our view is based on our assessment of TM's:
-- "Important" role for the government of Malaysia (foreign
currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1;
axAA+/axA-1). TM has an important socio-economic role in the
development of the country's telecommunications infrastructure
projects.
-- "Strong" link with the government, which indirectly owns
about 61% of the company, primarily through Khazanah Nasional
Bhd.'s 28.7% holding in TM.
"The stable outlook reflects our view that the growth in
TM's nonvoice services, mainly from broadband and data, will
continue to offset the gradually declining revenue from its
fixed-line telephony operations," said Mr. Guerena. The outlook
also factors in our expectation that there will be no material
increase in debt to fund either capital expenditure or any
special dividend payments.
We could lower the rating on TM if: higher-than-anticipated
capital spending and dividend payouts weaken the company's
financial metrics, including the ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA approaching 2.5x.
Upside rating potential is unlikely in the next 18 months,
or at least until TM's HSBB capital expenditure program is near
completion. We may, however, raise the rating when the company
completes the HSBB rollout and if it maintains robust
profitability and margins, preserves its strong liquidity, and
improves its financial performance, such that its ratio of
adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x on a sustained basis.
The long-term local currency rating on TM would not be
affected if we lower or raise the local currency sovereign
rating on Malaysia by one notch. But a lowering of the long-term
foreign currency sovereign rating could prompt us to lower the
long-term foreign currency rating on the company. At this stage,
any rating action on Malaysia is unlikely.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008