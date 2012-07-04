(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd's (VCPPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded VCPPL's INR3,500m loan to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'.

The upgrade reflects the higher-than-expected improvement in VCPPL's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), averaging 1.32x throughout the tenure of the repayments of its term liability of INR3,500m till FY19. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that VCPPL could maintain high occupancy levels in the short-term, given the current high occupancy level of 98.4% and around two years of lock-in period for most of its customers.

The ratings reflect location advantages for VCPPL. The corporate park is located in Vikhroli, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, where average rental rates have been stable for the past three quarters. Fitch expects rental rates to remain stable as many corporates are relocating in the suburbs to enjoy better facilities and lower rental rates compared with central business districts like Nariman Point and alternate business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex.

The ratings also derive support from VCPPL's efficient repayment mechanism, where a debt service reserve allowance has been allocated to an escrow account to ensure timely debt servicing.

The ratings are continued to be constrained by high client concentration as VCPPL's top five clients occupy 70% of the total space (70% of the total rental income). The largest client accounts for 35.5% and 33% of the total space and rent income, respectively. Fitch also notes that the company pays part interest on its optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs), subject to cash flow availability, and thereby reduces its cash cushion.

Negative rating guidelines would be a fall in the occupancy rates or average rental rates leading to a DSCR below 1.3x. Conversely, conversion of OFCDs into equity and average DSCR above 1.6x would be positive for the ratings.

VCPPL owns a corporate park in Vikhroli with 1.12m sq ft of leasable area. In FY12, revenue was INR916m (FY11: INR561m) and EBITDA was INR853m (INR470m).