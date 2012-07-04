(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have raised our ratings on the class C1 and C2 notes following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- The remainder of the outstanding notes in this transaction (classes A, B, and D) are not affected by our 2012 counterparty criteria, and we have affirmed their current ratings.

-- Paragon Personal and Auto Finance (No. 3) is backed by a pool of second-ranking mortgages and a pool of auto loans, unsecured personal loans, and unsecured retail credit loans. Paragon Personal Finance, Colonial Finance (UK), and Paragon Car Finance originated the collateral.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on Paragon Personal and Auto Finance (No. 3) PLC's class C1 and C2 notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining classes of notes in this transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria. The reserve fund in this transaction is held with National Westminster Bank PLC (NatWest; A/Stable/A-1). Under our previous counterparty criteria, the reserve fund was considered to be "direct substantial support ", as it represents 9% of the closing pool balance, and the exposure period was greater than 365 days. At our most recent review (May 2012), we considered two scenarios--one in which the notes are given the benefit of the full 9% of the reserve fund where we capped the ratings at the level of our issuer credit rating on NatWest, and one in which only 5% credit was given, where no ratings cap was applied.

However, the update to our counterparty criteria has removed the concept of "direct substantial" in relation to transaction accounts, and thus we can give full benefit to the reserve fund at all rating levels.

RATING ACTIONS

We have raised our ratings on the class C1 and C2 notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A (sf)', reflecting the results of cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and D notes.

Paragon Personal and Auto Finance (No. 3) is backed by a pool of second-ranking mortgages and a pool of auto loans, unsecured personal loans, and unsecured retail credit loans. Paragon Personal Finance, Colonial Finance (UK), and Paragon Car Finance originated the collateral.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Paragon Personal and Auto Finance (No. 3) PLC

EUR358 Million And GBP204.5 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

C1 AA- (sf) A (sf)

C2 AA- (sf) A (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A1 AA (sf)

A2 AA (sf)

B1 AA (sf)

B2 AA (sf)

D1 BBB (sf)

D2 BBB (sf)