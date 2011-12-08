(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has assigned Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset Solomon MMF) a Fund Credit Rating of 'AA(twn)' and a Fund Volatility Rating of 'V1(twn)'. Mirae Asset Solomon MMF is a Taiwan domiciled money-market fund managed by Mirae Asset Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (MASIT). The investor advisor is majority-owned by Mirae Asset Financial Group, a Korea-based asset management firm with presence in major countries globally.

The ratings reflect the fund's sound credit quality based on Fitch's National rating scale and the portfolio assets' short maturity profile, in line with the fund's investment objective of providing shareholders with stable capital and high liquidity.

The Fund Credit Rating reflects the portfolio assets' high average credit quality, 97.4% of the fund's assets under management (AuM) rated between 'A(twn)' and 'AAA(twn)' at end-November 2011. Fitch caps the Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' to reflect the presence of low-rated securities in the fund's portfolio (2.6% of AuM was rated 'BBB(twn)' at end-November 2011).

The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity at 63 days at end-November 2011.

The fund has a high industry concentration to Taiwan's banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. The fund's single name concentration is generally in line with the domestic market with the top five borrowers - all of them rated above 'A-(twn)' - representing 42.3% of the fund's AuM.