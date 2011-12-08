(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08- Fitch Ratings, in a special report, says that a
failure to appreciate the inherent risks of lease rental
discounting (LRD) loans may leave market participants exposed to
stress in commercial rental market in an economic downturn.
Fitch analysed the structural and underwriting aspects of LRD
loans by conducting a survey of financial institutions, which
are the active LRD loan lenders.
The structure of a typical LRD loan ensures relatively
higher availability of cash to service the loan and easier
access to collateral in the event of a default compared with the
direct lending of real estate corporates and construction-linked
loans. As such, LRD loans have a lower risk profile than other
real estate loans. As of October 2011, the total exposure of the
Indian banking system to commercial real estate sector loans was
INR1,172.6bn (source: The Reserve Bank of India ); an
estimated 25% of this exposure relates to LRD loans. As per
Fitch's survey, the performance of such loans has been
satisfactory to date. However, the inherent risks of such loans
such as the counterparty risk of the property owner, downward
renegotiation of rents and tenant concentration risk may impact
market participants in the event of an economic slowdown.
"In many cases, the pricing of LRD loans suggests that these
are perceived by some lenders to be in the high investment
grade. However, given their strong credit and operational
linkage with sub-investment grade real estate corporate owners,
the credit profile of such LRD loans is expected to be weaker."
Says Deep N. Mukherjee, Director, Structured Finance.
The core aspects of the structure of an LRD loan are similar
across institutional lenders. These features include a security
package and underwriting aspects such as the methodology of
calculating the discounted rent value (DRV), range of margin on
DRV, loan-to-value ratio and loan tenure. A DRV margin usually
ranges from 10% to 25%, which translates into a debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.1 to 1.3, respectively.
Historical information suggests that rental rates in certain
Indian metros fell by as much as 40% during 2000-2002. During
the stressful period of 2007-2009, corrections in rental rates
in the range of 10% to 25% were observed. "Given the historical
rental volatility in the Indian metropolitan commercial market,
a DSCR of 1.11 to 1.33 is unlikely to provide a sufficient
cushion, even in a moderate slowdown", says Amit More, Associate
Director with Fitch's Structured Finance Team. "Such DSCR values
are typically observed in low- to sub-investment grade ratings
in Asian commercial mortgage-backed transactions", adds Mr.
More.
The report compares the structural aspects and risks of LRD
loans with that of commercial mortgage backed securitisation
(CMBS) transactions. As such, significant similarities exist
between Indian LRD transactions and CMBS transactions,
particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. CMBS transactions with
investment-grade ratings usually have a DSCR above that of a
typical Indian LRD loan. Consequently, they are able to
withstand much higher volatilities in rental cash flows.
However, many CMBS transactions are exposed to refinancing risks
at maturity, since the principal is usually not fully amortised,
depending on transaction structures.
