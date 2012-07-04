(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Spanish SME CLO ratings are resilient in scenarios where
the collateral performance significantly deteriorates but sovereign or
counterparty risk does not increase, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.
This is despite their exposure to the real estate sector. Under a severe stress,
no losses are expected for 'AA-sf' tranches, the highest rating achievable for
Spanish structured finance transactions.
Fitch's report, entitled 'Spanish SME CLO Stress Test', shows the stresses
required to see multi-category downgrades of Spanish SME CLO ratings.
"Spanish SME CLOs have built-up a high level of credit enhancement through the
continuing deleveraging of SME static portfolios," says Laurent Chane-Kon,
Director in Fitch's Structured Finance group. "As a result, AA-sf tranches can
sustain a severe portfolio deterioration stress involving the collapse of the
real estate sector in which 75% of SMEs from this sector would default and
property prices would depreciate by 80%."
In addition, the report highlights that 69% of 'AA-sf' rating are driven by the
sovereign-risk driven cap. These tranches benefit from a higher credit
enhancement level, averaging 67%, and are not expected to be downgraded below
investment grade under a severe portfolio deterioration stress.
However, sovereign and counterparty risk remains significant downside risks for
Spanish SME CLOs. A further downgrade of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') would
result in a rating cap for structured finance transactions up to a maximum of
six notches above Spain's sovereign IDR. In addition, if transactions becomes
subject to material counterparty risks that are not mitigated, SME CLOs' ratings
would be affected.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com. It is part of a series of
stress tests which Fitch is performing across structured finance asset classes
and regions. The stress focuses solely on collateral performance deterioration
and is not accompanied by a corresponding stress to the sovereign or transaction
counterparties.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish SME CLO Stress Test
