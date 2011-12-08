(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised or affirmed its
ratings on 44 of Asia Pacific's financial institutions after applying new ratings criteria for
banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.
This release is a part of a series of announcements by Standard & Poor's since
Nov. 29, 2011, listing and explaining rating actions resulting from
application of its revised ratings criteria for banks. The previous
announcements have included rating actions on a number of larger financial
institutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
Below we list the ratings on these banks and their relevant subsidiaries that
result from the application of our new criteria.
We will publish individual research updates on each bank group identified
below, including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as
the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and
preferred stock. The research updates will be available at
www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com following release.