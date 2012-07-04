(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Societe Nationale Immobiliere (SNI) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'AA' with a Negative Outlook and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1+'.

The ratings are based on those of its owner Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC, 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') and the strong support from the French state and other public bodies for the social housing sector which, as such, is not expected to exert any negative impact on SNI's accounts as revenue and spending of this sector do not flow into SNI's income statement. SNI is however, highly integrated with CDC's strategy and plays a key role in providing nationwide affordable or intermediate housing. The Outlook on SNI reflects that of CDC's Issuer Default Rating.

Any rating action on CDC would lead to a similar rating action on SNI. Also, any weakening in the state's institutional and financial support to the social housing sector could also lead to a negative rating action if that is allowed to impact on SNI's accounts in light of the non-perfect insulation of intermediate housing from pure social housing.

SNI SA (the Group), France's biggest social landlord, is a semi-public company owned by CDC, which exercises exclusive control and monitoring over it. The Group, which gathers a large number of subsidiaries in the social, intermediate and private housing sectors, manages a total housing stock of 300,715 units of which around 88,000 units are intermediate housing and 185,000 social housing units, notably through social housing entities (SHEs) for low income household.

The rated entity, SNI, focuses only on intermediate housing; it is 99.99% controlled by CDC. SNI excludes all of the Group's SHEs.

Intermediate housing is the Group's second largest activity, through SNI. Fitch considers that intermediate housing does not benefit from the same institutional support as social housing, although it recognizes that SNI is tightly bound with the state and the broader public sector as most of its intermediate housing units are rented through housing reservation agreements therefore ensuring predictable flows of revenues. Around 80% of SNI's tenants are predominantly civil servants who pay a rent half-way between the pure social housing and the rent available on the free market. Moreover, 26% of the tenants of SNI's housing stock contracted with public bodies (around 15,000 units) receive state housing subsidies.

SNI and SHEs accounts are not consolidated as both entities do not fall under the same regulations (commercial code for SNI's intermediate housing and building and housing code on SNI's social housing activities, commercial code and building and housing code for the SHEs). Fitch considers that SNI is not as significantly exposed to financial risks as the SHEs may face as SHEs benefit from extremely strong support from the French state and local governments so the risk of SHEs negatively impacting SNI through the Group is considered as unlikely. Furthermore, public involvement in the funding of SHEs is strong as CDC is the institutional funding entity, based on its savings accounts. The SHEs' demand risk is low because of the wide difference between social and private sector rents.

Accounting, financial and strategic links between the Group and CDC are strong as SNI fully consolidate with CDC. SNI pays dividends to CDC. Notably, CDC requires SNI to lastingly respect a target in terms of return on equity. Moreover, both the Group and SNI are strongly controlled by CDC through a strategic governance agreement, binding it to its shareholder through a number of management reporting and financial planning practices. The links between the Group and CDC are further strengthened by the fact that most of the members of the Group's supervisory board are currently CDC's representatives.

In 2011, SNI reported a sound operating performance with average consolidated operating EBITDAR exceeding 45% of revenues in the past two years and consolidated net profit jumping by 12% in 2011 to EUR142.9m. Part of this was attributable to optimized property management and sales. SNI is significantly leveraged with a gearing (long-term debt to capital and reserves) of 200% and an interest cover of 1.5. As the business grows, so does the need for debt financing.

A full rating report on SNI will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.