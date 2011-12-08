(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its ratings on four Korean policy banks after applying revised criteria for rating banks, which we published on Nov. 9, 2011, as well as existing criteria for rating government-related entities. The rating affirmations reflect our assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles of the banks and the likelihood of government support.

For National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF), we affirmed our 'A/A-1' ratings, reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, NACF's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "above average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings on NACF benefit from three notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood of government support.

For Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), we affirmed our 'A/A-1' ratings reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings on IBK benefit from three notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood of government support.

For Korea Development Bank (KDB), we affirmed our 'A' foreign currency issuer credit rating and 'A-1' short-term rating reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings on KDB benefit from four notches of uplift for "extremely high" likelihood of government support.

For Suhyup Bank, we affirmed our 'A-' ratings reflecting the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "below average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The rating on Suhyup benefits from four notches of uplift for "very high" likelihood of government.

The outlooks on NACF, IBK, and Suhyup are stable. The outlook on KDB is negative, reflecting the risk of a decrease in the likelihood of government support once privatization proceeds.

We will publish individual research updates on each bank identified below, including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. The research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com following release.