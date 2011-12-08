(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aveng Limited's (Aveng) National Long-term rating at 'A(zaf)' and Short-term rating at 'F1(zaf)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating remains Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its balance sheet flexibility over the medium-term, primarily supported by a surplus net cash position of ZAR5.3bn as at financial year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11). Fitch believes that maintaining this cash buffer over the long-term is a key rating factor for Aveng's credit profile given the depressed trading conditions in the domestic construction sector.

The agency believes that over the medium term Aveng's free cash flow position (after dividends) could come under pressure, notably in the face of a protracted global economic slowdown. However, Fitch believes that Aveng's two year order book of ZAR43.5bn as 30 September 2011 will support its business performance in South Africa and Australia in the near-term. Domestically, Fitch believes that Aveng is supported by a sizeable public infrastructure project spend planned by government in critical sectors such as electricity and water related projects. In Fitch's view, these infrastructure projects are deemed as essential spend for government and are unlikely to be deferred further in the short-term. The agency believes that Aveng remains well positioned to gain a significant share of the development projects in South Africa.

Fitch notes that order book growth is underpinned by growth in the mining sector due to improved commodity demand in 2011. With 41% of Aveng's order book exposed to commodity related activities, Fitch recognises that a severe slowdown in commodity demand from emerging economies could affect the group's order book growth and cash flow generation.

In FY11 lower profit margins and high working capital outflows resulted in a significant reduction of more than ZAR2bn in Aveng's year end cash balance. The agency highlights that Aveng's ratings could be impacted by continued margin pressure below historical levels and a significant weakening in the company's balance sheet flexibility, as evident from an erosion of cash reserves or a material increase in gross debt, leading to a structural shift in its credit profile from a net cash to a net debt position.

Aveng is a South African-based infrastructure development group working actively in more than 28 countries. It provides a diverse range of services, products and solutions in engineering, construction, mining, steel and manufacturing. Its operations include Grinaker-LTA, Trident Steel, Aveng Manufacturing, Moolmans, Engineering & Projects Company and Australian based construction company, McConnell Dowell.