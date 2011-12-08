(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that losses for global Structured Finance (SF) transactions are being driven by the underperformance of US RMBS and US SF CDO transactions. Transaction performance varies significantly across asset classes and regions, with the lowest loss rates visible in global ABS transactions and EMEA and APAC RMBS transactions.

"It is important not to generalise about the performance of securitisations during the credit crisis," says Ian Linnell, Head of Global Structured Finance at Fitch. "There have been enormous variations across regions, depending on the strength of the underlying asset markets. As a result credit losses have been significant in some sectors, while others have emerged relatively unscathed despite the upheaval."

Outstanding Fitch-rated SF bonds at the onset of the credit crisis in July 2007 had an original principal balance of USD5.2trn. To date, losses have been realised on 1.9% of this balance. Fitch expects further losses to be incurred over the remaining lives of the transactions, leading to total losses of 8.1%. Total losses vary across the three regions: they stand at 10.6% for US SF, 2.6% for EMEA SF and 1.7% for APAC SF.

"The severity of the US housing market collapse triggered losses not only for RMBS bonds, especially those backed by subprime and Alt-A loans, but also for SF CDOs that securitised RMBS bonds," says Rodney Pelletier, Head of US SF Surveillance. "In fact, US RMBS and US SF CDOs emerge as the key drivers of losses on SF globally, especially at the highest rating levels."

US RMBS accounts for over half of the total losses on tranches that were rated 'AAAsf' at the onset of the credit crisis, with another third resulting from US SF CDOs.

"Globally, ABS tranches are expected to suffer the lowest loss rate of 1.0% of their original balance," says Gioia Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch's EMEA SF team. "These transactions include pools of short-dated consumer loans that benefit from a high level of diversity and relatively rapid paydown."

Losses on RMBS transactions outside the US have also been limited, with total losses of 0.7% on EMEA RMBS and less than 0.1% on APAC RMBS. This contrasts with total losses of 12.0% for US RMBS.

CMBS losses are higher and more consistent across regions. Total losses stand at 4.0% for both US and APAC CMBS, and are higher at 6.3% for EMEA CMBS. The higher EMEA CMBS loss rate is explained by the fact that two-thirds of the original balance relates to transactions from the peak of the property market in 2006-7, compared to 44% for the more mature US CMBS market.

