Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Automocion II Cofiber E.F.C. FTA's (AyT Automocion II
Cofiber) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) rating at Short-term 'F1sf'. The affirmation
follows the programme's annual review.
AyT Automocion II Cofiber is a single-seller ABCP programme backed by receivables due from
car dealers in Spain that may issue commercial paper (CP) up to a maximum amount of EUR50m and
is fully supported by a guarantee facility (contrato de aseguramiento) provided by the
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro (CECA; 'A'/Negative/'F1').
Under the guarantee facility, CECA has an obligation to purchase new CP notes in the event
that CP cannot be rolled over for any reason and the facility also guarantees the full repayment
of CP if a programme liquidation event is triggered. Consequently, the conduit's rating is
directly linked to CECA's rating, such that if CECA's Short-term rating is downgraded, the
notes' rating would also be downgraded.