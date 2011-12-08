(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed WSO Finance Pty Limited's (WSO) senior secured bank facilities at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The rating applies to the AUD505m tranche A facility due September 2014, the AUD500m tranche B facility due December 2012, and the AUD250m tranche C facility due December 2015.

WSO is a special-purpose finance company of the Westlink consortium (Westlink) that was selected by the Roads and Maritime Services of the NSW Government (RMS) (formerly the

Roads and Traffic Authority of New South Wales) in early 2003 to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the 40km Westlink M7 (M7) motorway toll road located in western Sydney. The M7 opened for traffic on 16 December 2005.

The rating reflects WSO's continued sound traffic and revenue performance, in line with Fitch's expectations, and the solid debt coverage generated as a result. Further, its cash flows show resilience against various downside revenue and cost scenarios. For the financial year ended June 2011, M7 reported a 6.2% growth in average daily trips, and an 8.6% increase in toll and fee revenue from a year ago. This was lower than the equivalent period for 2009-2010 due to the negative impact of the upgrade works on the Hills M2 motorway over the past 10 months on both traffic volume and revenue on the M7. Over the long term the M2 upgrade is expected to have a positive impact on traffic volumes and revenue on the M7.

Key risks include interest rate and refinance risk (partially mitigated by the tenor and split of various maturities as well as interest rate hedging requirements), and the near-term exposure of the project's financial margin to lower-than-expected patronage growth or toll rate increases. An underlying assumption supporting the rating is that the sponsors will not seek to increase WSO's current debt levels. The project also has single-asset risk, although this is somewhat diversified by the interconnectivity with the M2, M4 and M5, the high number of entry and exit points (48 in total) which, together with the distance-based fully electronic toll collection, reduces the revenue reliance on any one specific segment of the motorway.

The rating also reflects the importance of the M7 as an integral link in Sydney's intra-urban and inter-urban road transport network, its position in the Sydney Orbital road network and in the major national highway network. carrying both commercial and passenger traffic, and is a principal road link in the Victoria (Melbourne), New South Wales (Sydney), and Queensland (Brisbane) eastern states transport corridor Furthermore, the seamless inter-connection of the M7 with three of Sydney's major motorways (the M2, M4 and M5), which are all operationally mature assets, is viewed as an important feature of the M7.

WSO's rating also considers the operational toll road expertise of the major sponsors and shareholders, Transurban Group (50%) and Western Sydney Road Group (50%); the latter is owned in equal parts by Intoll Group and by funds that are managed by QIC Limited. Also, the higher-risk operational aspects are mitigated by the employment of experienced, competent and creditworthy contractors. The rating is also supported by the strength of the underlying concession with the RMS with a contractual framework providing a high level of certainty of rights and obligations, including certain protections to debt holders with respect to certain RMS or government actions.

The combination of ongoing industrial development, population growth, and in the longer term, employment growth in western Sydney, are all expected to be the key drivers for increased traffic on the M7. Western Sydney is home to a substantial and growing number of businesses and is one of the fastest growing regional economies in Australia. Over the next five to 10 years, almost half of Sydney's industrial construction is anticipated to occur along the M7 corridor and, in particular, around the M7/M4 Interchange at Eastern Creek. Growth in the national and broader New South Wales economies is also likely to drive traffic and revenue growth. However, uncertainty deriving from the instability in the eurozone may adversely impact this expectation in the near term.

The Westlink financing structure benefits from various structural enhancements, including first-ranking senior secured status and various undertakings which are viewed as customary for a bank project financing of this nature. The transaction also includes a fully-funded debt service reserve account to cover six months of debt service.