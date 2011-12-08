(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 08-
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to notes issued by SCL - Scandinavian
Consumer Loans III, being the secondary name for Nordax Sverige 3 AB (publ).
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of Swedish consumer loans
originated by Nordax Finans.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to SCL - Scandinavian
Consumer Loans III's (SCL3) class A, B, and C floating-rate notes. At the same time, SCL3 issued
unrated class D notes (see list below).
This transaction securitizes a pool of unsecured consumer loans, which Nordax
Finans AB granted to consumers in Sweden and subsequently sold to the issuer.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period, which will end in
December 2014, or earlier if certain triggers outlined in the transaction
documents are breached. Thereafter, the issuer will redeem the notes fully
sequentially. A combination of excess spread, subordination of the junior
notes, and a cash reserve provide protection for the rated noteholders.
This is Nordax Finans's third public transaction, and the second transaction
securitizing assets from its Swedish loan book. A substantial share of the
receivables in the pool was previously securitized in the Swedish predecessor
transaction, Scandinavian Consumer Loans I, which was called in June 2011.
Structurally, the transaction is similar to the recent SCL2 transaction, in
which Nordax securitized a part of its Norwegian business (see "Related
Criteria And Research").
Our ratings on the notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow
characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the
counterparty and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates
that the credit enhancement available to all the rated classes of notes is
sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to the classes'
respective rating levels.
Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate
the counterparty risk from the transaction account bank providers--Nordea Bank
AB (publ) (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and BNP Paribas (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+)--to a 'AAA'
rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6,
2010).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.