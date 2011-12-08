(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to notes issued by SCL - Scandinavian Consumer Loans III, being the secondary name for Nordax Sverige 3 AB (publ).

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of Swedish consumer loans originated by Nordax Finans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to SCL - Scandinavian Consumer Loans III's (SCL3) class A, B, and C floating-rate notes. At the same time, SCL3 issued unrated class D notes (see list below).

This transaction securitizes a pool of unsecured consumer loans, which Nordax Finans AB granted to consumers in Sweden and subsequently sold to the issuer.

The transaction features a three-year revolving period, which will end in December 2014, or earlier if certain triggers outlined in the transaction documents are breached. Thereafter, the issuer will redeem the notes fully sequentially. A combination of excess spread, subordination of the junior notes, and a cash reserve provide protection for the rated noteholders.

This is Nordax Finans's third public transaction, and the second transaction securitizing assets from its Swedish loan book. A substantial share of the receivables in the pool was previously securitized in the Swedish predecessor transaction, Scandinavian Consumer Loans I, which was called in June 2011. Structurally, the transaction is similar to the recent SCL2 transaction, in which Nordax securitized a part of its Norwegian business (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Our ratings on the notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to all the rated classes of notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to the classes' respective rating levels.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the transaction account bank providers--Nordea Bank AB (publ) (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and BNP Paribas (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+)--to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.