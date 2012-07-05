(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the long-term foreign currency
corporate credit ratings on three Philippine companies--Power Sector Assets & Liabilities
Management Corp. (PSALM), National Power Corp. (Napocor), and Philippine
Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT). The outlooks on these ratings are stable. We also
affirmed the long-term local currency corporate ratings on PSALM and Napocor
and revised the outlooks to stable from positive.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised the issue rating on all three
companies. The ASEAN scale long-term rating on PLDT has also been raised to
'axA-' from 'axBBB+'.
RATINGS LIST
Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM)
To From
Corporate credit rating
Foreign currency BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Local currency BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
National Power Corp. (Napocor)
Corporate credit rating
Foreign currency BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Local currency BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT)
Corporate credit rating
Foreign currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
ASEAN regional scale axA-/-- axBBB+/--
Senior unsecured BBB- BB+
These rating actions come after we raised the foreign currency sovereign
credit rating on the Republic of Philippines (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B;
local currency BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2) (see "Philippines FC Rating Raised
To 'BB+' From 'BB' On Rising Fiscal Flexibility; LC Rating Affirmed,"
published July 4, 2012, on the Global Credit Portal).