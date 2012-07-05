(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the long-term foreign currency corporate credit ratings on three Philippine companies--Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM), National Power Corp. (Napocor), and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT). The outlooks on these ratings are stable. We also affirmed the long-term local currency corporate ratings on PSALM and Napocor and revised the outlooks to stable from positive.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised the issue rating on all three companies. The ASEAN scale long-term rating on PLDT has also been raised to 'axA-' from 'axBBB+'.

RATINGS LIST

Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM)

To From

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--

Local currency BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--

Senior unsecured BB+ BB

National Power Corp. (Napocor)

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--

Local currency BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--

Senior unsecured BB+ BB

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT)

Corporate credit rating

Foreign currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--

ASEAN regional scale axA-/-- axBBB+/--

Senior unsecured BBB- BB+

These rating actions come after we raised the foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Philippines (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2) (see "Philippines FC Rating Raised To 'BB+' From 'BB' On Rising Fiscal Flexibility; LC Rating Affirmed," published July 4, 2012, on the Global Credit Portal).