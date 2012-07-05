BRIEF-Multi Commodity Exchange says co not exploring options to shift to new trading software
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. ----- 05-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due
05/27/2019 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due
12/02/2024 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage:
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Says a dividend of sek 3.50 (3.00) per share is proposed, representing a total distribution of sek 318.0 (272.5) million