(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based Alpha Topco Ltd. (Formula One) has cancelled its proposed $1.8 billion senior secured facilities, which were conditional on the execution of an IPO prior to June 30, 2012.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on Formula One and our issue ratings on the existing senior secured facilities, and removing them from CreditWatch positive.

-- We are withdrawing our 'BB' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the group's $1.8 billion proposed senior secured term loans and revolving credit facility.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Formula One's adjusted gross leverage is unlikely to meaningfully decrease over the next two to three years and that it will maintain adequate liquidity during that period.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based Alpha Topco Ltd. (Formula One), the Formula One World Championship (F1) organizer and owner of the sport's commercial rights. The outlook is stable.

We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on Formula One's existing senior secured facilities.

We removed the long-term corporate credit and issue ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on May 18, 2012.

At the same time, following the cancellation of the facilities owing to the IPO's postponement, we withdrew our 'BB' issue rating on the following proposed senior secured loans:

-- $1,300 million amortizing term loan B due in June 2018;

-- $450 million amortizing term loan C maturing in June 2017; and

-- $50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2017.

We also withdrew the '2' recovery rating on these proposed senior debt issues.