July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all tranches of Caixa Penedes 1 TDA, a Spanish RMBS transaction, as follows:

Class A (ISIN ES0313252001): affirmed at 'AA-sf', Outlook Negative;

Class B (ISIN ES0313252019): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;

Class C (ISIN ES0313252027): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio, as well as the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes.

Caixa Penedes 1 TDA, which closed in October 2006, continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations. Loans in arrears by more than three months have stabilised and as of April 2012, stood at 0.5% of the current pool balance. Cumulative defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months, were EUR16m, i.e. 1.6% of initial pool balance. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism, whereby the outstanding balance of defaulted loans is provisioned against using excess spread generated by the structure. In the past four quarters, the transaction has been able to fully provision for these loans without utilising the reserve fund.

The strong levels of gross excess spread are partially driven by high recoveries on defaulted loans. Based on the 100% recovery rate achieved on defaulted loans, it is possible that the originator is positively influencing the recovery outcomes for the issuer. This level of recoveries may not be sustainable in the future and therefore Fitch has applied its standard property value decline assumptions to estimate recoveries from future defaulted loans.

Given the low pipeline of late stage arrears (as of April 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.5% of current pool balance), Fitch expects gross excess spread to be sufficient to provision for defaults in the upcoming payment dates and therefore no reserve fund draws are expected. Note amortisation is sequential and is expected to remain so in the near future. As a result, the credit enhancement of the notes is expected to continue to increase.

Fitch believes that the negative macroeconomic environment in Spain poses a risk to the future performance of the underlying assets in this transaction. In particular, the agency has a concern over the affordability of the loans linked to the IRPH index (44.6% of the current pool), which have historically been subject to higher interest rates, compared to those loans linked to 12 month EURIBOR. However, due to the relatively low original loan to value ratios (68% weighted average as of March 2012), Fitch believes that the performance of the underlying assets will not deteriorate significantly in the upcoming payment dates, which is why the ratings were affirmed.

Following the downgrade of Banco Santander to 'BBB+'/'F2', the entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the role of account bank without implementation of remedial actions as set out in the transaction documentation. As the downgrade occurred on 11 June 2012, the entity is still within its remedial period, and for this reason the agency has not taken into account the increased counterparty risk to which the transaction is now exposed. The agency will provide further commentary as and when further information is made available and may take further rating actions in the upcoming weeks.

