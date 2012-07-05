(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two tranches of Hipotebansa IX, as follows:

Class A (ISIN ES0338676002): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative;

Class B (ISIN ES0338676010): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative;

The affirmation reflects the solid performance of the underlying assets in the securitised pool, as well as the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes.

As of May 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.8% of the current collateral balance, low compared to other Spanish RMBS transactions. The solid performances can be attributed to the high seasoning of the portfolio (weighted average seasoning is 161 months as of May 2012).

The pool has amortised to 9.5% of its original balance. As the notes have been amortising pro rata up until the November 2011 interest payment date, the deleveraging of the portfolio has led to a modest build-up in credit enhancement (CE) of the rated notes. As of May 2012, the class A notes' credit support stood at 15.2%, whilst the CE for the class B notes was calculated as 3.5%.

The loans included in the underlying pool were originated and are serviced by Banco Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). The bank also acts as the account bank and the swap provider in the transaction. Following the downgrade of Banco Santander, the entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the role of account bank and swap provider without implementing remedial actions as set out in the transaction documentation. As the downgrade occurred on 11 June 2012, the entity is still within its remedial period. In addition, Fitch has been informed that the transaction will be redeemed on the next payment date, in August 2012, therefore the agency is not taking into account the increased counterparty exposure to which the deal has been exposed following the downgrade of Banco Santander.

