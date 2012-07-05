(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term rating at 'F3', following the announced acquisition of Volvo Aerospace from AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable) for GBP633m. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The acquisition is seen as positive for GKN's business profile as it represents a good strategic fit, allowing the company to broaden its OEM footprint in aerospace and obtain complementary technologies and products to its existing portfolio. It also improves the group's balance between the more stable aerospace and defence activities with those of auto supply. These factors mitigate the temporary deterioration in the group's financial profile resulting from the transaction.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GKN's capital structure will retain an appropriate level of financial flexibility after the transaction. Fitch assumes that the GBP140m equity issuance in relation to the Volvo Aerospace acquisition will be successfully completed and the GBP500m acquisition bridge loan will be refinanced via long-term debt by end-2013. The Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's financial performance will remain within the parameters of its current rating, with effective cost management offsetting raw material price pressures and the effect of a toughening environment in automotive supply in H212 and 2013