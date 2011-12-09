Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Corsair (Jersey) Limited's Series 326 credit-linked notes due September 2014 as follows:
JPY4bn* notes due September 2014 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
* as of 8 December 2011
The transaction is a managed synthetic corporate CDO, referencing a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate obligations.
Eight credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November 2011.
Fitch believes it is highly likely that the transaction will incur a loss following the default of PMI, based on the cumulative loss caused by the preceding seven credit events and limited remaining credit enhancement. The loss from PMI is expected to materialise once the final price for the defaulted credit has been determined. The Recovery Estimate is unchanged since it was assigned on 18 November 2011 at 0%.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: