Anthem sues Cigna to block deal termination
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna Corp from terminating its $54 billion deal.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 -
Overview
-- France-based reinsurer SCOR SE (SCOR) has provided a guarantee covering the reinsurance obligations of two of its subsidiaries, SCOR Global Life Australia Pty Ltd. and Scor Global Life Re Insurance Company of Texas.
-- Consequently, we are assigning our 'A+' insurer financial strength rating to these two subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook on the two subsidiaries reflects that on the parent, SCOR.
Rating Action
On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'A+' long-term insurer financial strength rating to SCOR Global Life Australia Pty Ltd. and Scor Global Life Re Insurance Company of Texas, both subsidiaries of French reinsurer SCOR SE (A+/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We have assigned the ratings following the provision of guarantees from the parent, SCOR SE, covering the reinsurance obligations of the two subsidiaries. The guarantees are now effective and meet Standard & Poor's criteria for guaranteed companies. The insurer financial strength ratings of the two companies are based on the application of our criteria, under which we equalize the rating on an issuer with that on its guarantor.
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.