(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlooks on
Formosa Plastics Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre
Corp., and Formosa Petrochemical Corp., the four core companies of the
Formosa Plastics group, are unaffected by the group's operating loss in the second quarter of
2012. The second-quarter operating loss of new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 16.3 billion on an
unconsolidated basis was higher than our expectation. However, our base-case
scenario that stabilizing product prices will help the group improve its
performance and cash flow measures to a level consistent with current ratings
over the next three to four quarters is unchanged. The downside risk on the
ratings remains significant if the market downturn continues longer or grows
deeper than our current expectation.
The four core Formosa Plastics group companies are all rated 'BBB+' and 'cnA+'
on the Greater China credit scale. The outlook on the ratings is negative to
reflect our view that the group's weak performance during the current economic
downturn will constrain the ratings.