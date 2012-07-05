(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Soft demand and an uncertain economic outlook will maintain a slightly negative industry outlook on Taiwan's non-tech sector for the next two quarters, despite recent stabilization in commodity prices. That's according to an article, titled "Weak Demand Prolongs The Negative Outlook For Taiwan's Non-Tech Sector," that Taiwan Ratings Corp. published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

"We expect revenue and margin risk to dampen the outlook on Taiwan's non-tech corporations over the next two quarters," said Taiwan Ratings' credit analyst Raymond Hsu. "The European sovereign debt crisis and slowing global demand, particularly from China, have exacerbated pricing pressure from intense competition."

The article looks at the likelihood of the Chinese government implementing further economic stimulus policies in the second half of 2012 to prevent a sharp decline in the nation's GDP growth. However, this is unlikely to be enough to support a full or rapid recovery in demand in the Asia-Pacific region even if the current eurozone problems lessen over the next few quarters.

"Profitability pressure is likely to remain a material risk to the credit profiles of Taiwanese non-tech companies throughout the second half of 2012," said Mr. Hsu. "Nonetheless, while we expect all Taiwanese non-techs to face the same global and domestic business uncertainties over the next few quarters, stabilizing commodity prices could ease the pressure on credit profiles for some."

Cash flow and profitability are likely to improve moderately in the food & beverage and electricity utility sectors this year, if raw material prices remain stable. Certain transportation and non-integrated petrochemical companies could also benefit from similar price stability. But their profitability is likely to remain depressed over the next two quarters, because lower material or fuel costs may be insufficient to offset the effect of weak demand and product pricing.

Taiwan Ratings Corp. has ratings on 29 non-tech companies in Taiwan. It downgraded three in the first half of 2012, with further downgrades likely over the next two quarters, based on the increasingly negative ratings bias of its rated pool, particularly in the chemical and steel sectors.