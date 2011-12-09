(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Korea Investment Holdings Co. Ltd's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also withdrawn the rating as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KIH.

The downgrade of the IDR reflects KIH's increased double leverage and the weakening credit profile of its savings banking subsidiary, Korea Investment Savings Bank (KISB). Fitch estimates KIH's double leverage to have increased to 145% (end-2010: 131%) after it raised KRW730bn in debt in October 2011 for flagship subsidiary Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd (KIS, 'BBB'/Stable). The debt was used to help meet the KRW3trn equity-capital required for KIS to become a prime broker to hedge funds in South Korea.

Fitch expects KIH's double leverage to remain high for the foreseeable future given the low likelihood of any sizable dividend payout from KIS in the near term. Fitch notes that such high levels of double leverage would make cash flow management at the holding company level highly challenging, particularly given the current high volatility in capital markets.

Fitch notes that the loan quality of the savings bank subsidiary has deteriorated further. KISB's precautionary-and-below loans (PBLs) continued to increase to 52.4% of total loans, from 46% and 25% at end-2010 and mid-2010 respectively. The PBLs were only 7.5% covered by loan loss reserves and represented 23% of the holding company's equity at mid-2011.

KIH is a non-bank financial holding company in South Korea. KIH's flagship subsidiary is KIS which accounted for 89% of its consolidated total assets at end-FY10. KIS is South Korea's fifth largest stockbroker, with a 6% market share in terms of brokerage fees and transaction volume. KISB accounted for 8% of KIH's consolidated total assets.