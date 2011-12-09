(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Finance (CMH)'s notes and removed the Class A notes from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

EUR250m Class A (ISIN: XS0241931442): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative

EUR50m Class B (ISIN: XS0241934628): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 70%

EUR40m Class C (ISIN: XS0241935195): affirmed at 'CCsf'; (RE) 0%

EUR35m Class D (ISIN: XS0241935609): affirmed at 'Csf'; (RE) 0%

The rating actions follow the Irish Government's decision not to pursue the removal of upward-only rent reviews (UORR) on existing business leases. The decision not to proceed with the amendment to the Landlord and Tenant (Business Leases Review) Bill was due to the vulnerability to legal challenges stemming from conflicts with the Irish Constitution. Although the decision clarifies one of Fitch's concerns about the portfolio's performance, the Negative Outlook on the class A notes reflects the agency's continuing concerns about the state of the fragile Irish property market.

Investors and commercial landlords can now be more confident that the cash flows generated from existing Irish commercial property leases will not be modified. The uncertainty created from the proposed bill was widely believed to be one of the main contributing factors to the lack of commercial property transactions over the past 12 months. Fitch believes that this decision is likely to lead to an increase in the number of property transactions in Ireland in 2012. The recent reduction in stamp duty should also incentivise prospective buyers.

Although the news was met negatively by occupiers, and in particular retail tenants, it is good news for Irish commercial property owners. The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is now Ireland's largest landlord and property owner. Fitch believes the shelving of the UORR removal will be positive for their asset values, and other, Irish portfolios. However, Fitch still expects full losses on the Opera Finance CMH EUR85m junior loan, which was transferred to NAMA in 2010. Prime yields for retail and office properties remain at 10-year highs but based on low investment activity. Fitch believes that the continued yield softening should now begin to stabilise.

The current passing rent is EUR26.5m versus an ERV of EUR21.8. If the removal of UORR had been retrospective, it would have had a negative impact on the value of the underlying assets and ultimately the rating of the notes. Fitch's opinion on the value of the CMH portfolio remains relatively unchanged. The Fitch securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is 132% and the agency expects partial losses on the class B notes and full losses on the class C and D notes.

The portfolio was re-valued by DTZ in February 2011 (reporting a 13% decline from a February 2010 valuation). The reported value is now 54% below DTZ's October 2008 peak valuation. The reported securitised / whole loan LTVs are now 129% and 158%, respectively.

Opera Finance (CMH) plc is a single-borrower securitisation that closed in February 2006. The EUR375m interest-only loan is secured over 16 properties located in Ireland, with an initial aggregate market value (MV) of EUR570m. Expected maturity is in January 2013, while legal final maturity is in January 2015.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.