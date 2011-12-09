(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroder Investment Management's (Schroders) 'M1' Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the company's London-based investment activities with the exception of the alternative asset management business. Asset manager operations in the 'M1' category demonstrate the lowest vulnerability to operational and investment management failure.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmation reflects Schroders' strength and overall stability during 2011. It takes into account the firm's ability to manage increased volumes and new mandate complexities, particularly in the institutional Multi-Asset space. Schroders has made progress in developing an absolute return expertise, as demonstrated in the hiring of high profile investment professionals over the past year.

Schroders' key strengths reside in its global, diversified, long-established franchise and a solid risk management framework. Disciplined, research-driven investment processes across asset classes and a robust operational infrastructure also differentiate Schroders from peers.

The main challenges facing Schroders are to contain the retail industry outflow trend, expand its absolute return investment capabilities and adapt to regulatory changes. The overhaul of the Front Office technological platform is also a major project to support the longer term evolution of the business, including the increased use of derivatives. Fitch also recognises that Schroders, whose success is largely driven by investment performance, will continuously be challenged to retain talented investment professionals.

Schroders' 'M1' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:

Company & Staffing: 1.75

Risk Management & Controls: 1.75

Portfolio Management: 2.00

Investment Administration: 2.25

Technology: 2.00

COMPANY AND STAFFING

Schroders' well diversified business, client and geographic mix support the resilience of the company in unstable markets. Institutional inflows have offset net outflows in the intermediary space in the year to September 2011. The company's stable profitability and liquidity ensures the solid funding of investment, IT and regulatory needs, as demonstrated by additional staff hires (7% of workforce in 2011).

RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS

Schroders has an effective risk and governance framework that is well embedded in the business but also benefits from the independent oversight from influential risk functions and committees.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment process remained stable in 2011 and continues to prove efficient in volatile markets. This is supported by accountable, focused staff and asset class-specific analytics. In Fitch's view, an increased focus on macro-risks and dynamic risk allocations has enhanced portfolio constructions, particularly in the fixed income space.

INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION

Investment operations remain scalable and robust, as demonstrated by an ability to absorb increased volumes and product complexity in 2011. The reliance on some third-party service providers is a well-managed area of risk, according to Fitch.

TECHNOLOGY

Schroders benefits from a scalable, efficient technological platform, largely built around global third-party vendors whom provide support to strong Middle Office processes. Schroders has initiated a project aimed at upgrading its Front Office systems. In Fitch's view, system migrations tend to increase temporary operational risk, but Schroders has proven in the past its ability to successfully manage projects of this scale.

COMPANY PROFILE

Schroders, which is the core subsidiary of Schroders plc ('A+'/Stable/'F1'), is a global asset management company with GBP182.2bn under management as at end-September 2011 (62% institutional, 38% retail, excluding private banking), 46% of which is invested in equities. The company employed 2,901 staff globally as of 30 September 2011.

RATING SENSITIVITY

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at www.fitchratings.com.