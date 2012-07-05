(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 -
Ratings -- Barclays Private Clients International Ltd. ------------ 05-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Isle Of Man
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
