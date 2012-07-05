BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Barclays Capital Inc. ---------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 06740G
Mult. CUSIP6: 76252P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
13-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Hilton reports fourth quarter and full year results; achieves record pipeline and net unit growth for the year