(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- The European Central Bank's offer of longer-term loans to the banking sector could help encourage more interbank lending if enough firms sign up to the new programmes. If there is to be a significant improvement in interbank lending, underlying market concerns over banks' exposure to some European sovereigns would also need to ease.

Fitch Ratings believes the ECB's announcement that it will provide funding on a three-year basis supports our view that central banks will provide whatever liquidity the industry needs. This was highlighted last week by the coordinated move by major central banks to provide cheaper and more plentiful dollar lending.

The interbank lending market deteriorated in the second half of this year to the point where the stronger banks are opting to park their excess liquidity with the ECB, rather than lend it to other banks that need cash. By providing longer-term funding to the industry as a whole, the ECB may encourage some of those stronger lenders to re-enter the interbank market. That's because they will be more confident that a borrower - strengthened by a longer-term loan from the ECB - will have sufficient liquidity to repay its shorter-term debts.

However, we believe the impact will depend on the number of banks signing up for the new funding. It also doesn't address the market's underlying concerns over sovereign exposures.

One reason a bank might choose not to take part is if it were concerned that borrowing from a central bank over such a long period would be seen as a sign of weakness.

It is unclear how much of a factor this is likely to be. The number of banks tapping the ECB's three-month dollar facility jumped to 34 following the coordinated move to cut dollar funding costs, from four at the previous three-month tender. We said at the time of the coordinated central bank move that there shouldn't be any stigma attached to borrowing from the dollar facility. The increase in participants may be a sign that, at least for dollar borrowing, banks are less concerned that it will be interpreted as a sign of weakness.