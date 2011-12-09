Shell's departing CFO to join Rio Tinto as non-executive director
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
Dec 08 Amathea Funding Public Limited Company
*Moody's withdraws and assigns ratings to Amathea Funding CFO issuance
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.