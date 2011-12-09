(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Spanish shadow toll-road project company has experienced increasing payment arrears since March 2011, and we now expect them to reach an all-time high, corresponding to 10 months of outstanding payments by the end of 2011.

-- The recently elected government of Castile La Mancha (CLM), the concession's grantor, has expressed its intention to eliminate the outstanding payment arrears to Aumancha and restore punctual payments from 2012. However, in our opinion, CLM's ability to achieve this could be constrained by the increasingly challenging economic prospects for the region of CLM and Spain as a whole.

-- As a result, we are lowering the underlying long-term debt rating on the EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan to Aumancha to 'BB-' from 'BB+', and revising the outlook to developing from negative.

-- The developing outlook on the SPUR reflects the possibility of either a positive or a negative rating action, depending on whether the arrears and the ongoing availability payments due are paid in a timely manner, as well as on our view of CLM's creditworthiness and its willingness and ability to pay these amounts.

-- The insured 'AA-' rating and associated stable outlook on Aumancha's debt reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered to 'BB-' from 'BB+' its underlying long-term debt rating (SPUR) on the EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan maturing July 2031 to Spanish toll road special-purpose company Autovia de la Mancha, S.A. (Aumancha). We also revised the outlook to developing from negative.

The recovery rating remains unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.

The downgrade reflects the continued increase in shadow toll payment arrears since March 2011 and our expectation that arrears will correspond to up to 10 months of payments (about EUR13 million-EUR14 million) by year-end 2011.

Furthermore, we consider that, despite the project's robust traffic performance and strong operating fundamentals, the rating is constrained by the credit quality of the concession grantor, the Spanish region of Castile-La Mancha (CLM; not rated). In our view, CLM faces increasingly challenging economic and financial prospects.

The regional elections in May 2011 resulted in a change in government in CLM. According to the information provided by Aumancha's management, the new government has already approached Aumancha in order to agree on a new payment scheme to restore the project's financial stability. In that vein, we understand that the new administration has already started to regularize its pending payments relating to the toll payments for the first two months of 2011 (EUR3.8 million payment as a whole). We also understand that the regional government has agreed to set aside the shadow toll payments due in the 2012 budget, which supports its recent commitment to honor timely payments from the beginning of next year. Nonetheless, CLM and Aumancha continue to negotiate in relation to the payment of the remainder of the expected 10 months of outstanding toll payments for 2011.

In our view, the new government's initiatives herald the potential restoration of Aumancha's financial balance. However, we believe that increasing budgetary pressures on CLM could limit the new government's ability to eliminate payment arrears and start providing punctual payments going forward.

On the operational side, we understand that the concession continues to perform well and demonstrates a relatively resilient traffic performance, especially in the context of the economic downturn. The developing outlook on the SPUR reflects, on the one hand, the possibility of further downgrades if arrears continued to increase--further constraining the project's liquidity--or if our opinion of CLM's credit quality were to further weaken.

Conversely, it also reflects the possibility of a positive rating action if the new government delivered on its declared intentions of reducing or eliminating arrears for the region's piling commercial debt, including payables to public-private partnerships like Aumancha.

The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that of Assured Guaranty. (For more information, see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," Nov. 30, 2011.)

