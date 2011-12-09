(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- The European Central Bank's decision to cut the minimum rating it accepts to repo a new structured finance transaction to 'A-sf' from 'AAAsf' means that securitisations from Portugal and Ireland are now eligible. This can only be beneficial for local banks. Fitch has a rating cap of 'Asf' in Portugal and 'AAsf' in Ireland, which meant that new transactions rated by Fitch were not eligible for ECB repo.

In addition to making assets from countries rated 'BB+' and above eligible, the 'A-' rating threshold means that banks will be able to repo a larger part of their portfolio. A bank with a portfolio of EUR100m of Spanish small and medium-sized loans can now repo a EUR75m tranche at 'Asf' compared with only EUR60m if a 'AAAsf' is required. The new rules present banks with an opportunity to raise extra funding and so make more efficient use of their asset base.

The rule change adds certainty to Italian structured finance transactions, which were most at risk from the imposition of a ratings cap, due to the current sovereign IDR of 'A+'. We have previously noted if the Italian government loses market access - which is not our base case - the sovereign rating would be lowered, probably to a low investment grade. In that case, it is likely we would assign at least 'Asf' ratings to Italian structured finance transactions, but not 'AAAsf' ratings.

The ECB rule change has two significant conditions. First, it only applies to securitisations of performing residential mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Second, the repo counterparty cannot be the interest-rate swap provider in the ABS.

The ECB probably requires third-party, interest-rate swap counterparties is to prevent issuers supporting their transactions through highly advantageous swaps. In such a transaction, if the swap counterparty defaults, it would be hard to replace the swap with the same terms and conditions. When we rate a transaction we analyse the initial cost of the swap and if we consider it is excessively in favour of the transaction, we link the rating of the transaction to the rating of the swap counterparty.