(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- The European Central Bank's decision to cut the minimum rating it accepts to repo a
new structured finance transaction to 'A-sf' from 'AAAsf' means that securitisations from
Portugal and Ireland are now eligible. This can only be beneficial for local banks. Fitch has a
rating cap of 'Asf' in Portugal and 'AAsf' in Ireland, which meant that new transactions rated
by Fitch were not eligible for ECB repo.
In addition to making assets from countries rated 'BB+' and above eligible, the 'A-' rating
threshold means that banks will be able to repo a larger part of their portfolio. A bank with a
portfolio of EUR100m of Spanish small and medium-sized loans can now repo a EUR75m tranche at
'Asf' compared with only EUR60m if a 'AAAsf' is required. The new rules present banks with an
opportunity to raise extra funding and so make more efficient use of their asset base.
The rule change adds certainty to Italian structured finance transactions, which were most
at risk from the imposition of a ratings cap, due to the current sovereign IDR of 'A+'. We have
previously noted if the Italian government loses market access - which is not our base case -
the sovereign rating would be lowered, probably to a low investment grade. In that case, it is
likely we would assign at least 'Asf' ratings to Italian structured finance transactions, but
not 'AAAsf' ratings.
The ECB rule change has two significant conditions. First, it only applies to
securitisations of performing residential mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs). Second, the repo counterparty cannot be the interest-rate swap provider in
the ABS.
The ECB probably requires third-party, interest-rate swap counterparties is to prevent
issuers supporting their transactions through highly advantageous swaps. In such a transaction,
if the swap counterparty defaults, it would be hard to replace the swap with the same terms and
conditions. When we rate a transaction we analyse the initial cost of the swap and if we
consider it is excessively in favour of the transaction, we link the rating of the transaction
to the rating of the swap counterparty.