(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- A relaxation of the Basel III liquidity requirements for high-quality corporate
bonds could help underpin demand for this asset class in the medium term, says Fitch Ratings.
However the proposed framework's rating-based eligibility standards - if not changed - would
limit the impact of any loosening to the small stock of corporate bonds rated 'AA-' and above.
We believe this rating bar could in theory be moved downwards to capture
lower-rated but ultimately more liquid instruments, if criteria focus on factors
that influence liquidity more than credit ratings do. Ratings, never intended
to measure market risk, are an increasingly weak indicator for the market
liquidity of bonds themselves, as opposed to the liquidity of the obligor
issuing the bonds.
Basel III liquidity rules require banks, from 1 January 2015, to "hold a level
of unencumbered, high quality assets that can be converted to cash to satisfy
their liquidity requirements for a 30-day time horizon under a severe stress
scenario". This requirement is measured as a liquidity coverage ratio comprising
the stock of high-quality liquid assets divided by net cash outflows over 30
days under the stress scenario.
"High quality assets" can currently include corporate bonds rated 'AA-' or
above, but require a minimum 15% haircut. Corporate bonds are additionally
classified as "Tier 2" assets, which can only make up, post-haircut, 40% of a
bank's total liquid assets. Were the Basel committee to relax its rules
regarding corporate bonds, as has been widely reported, Fitch would expect it to
do so through one of these measures. This would - all else being equal -
increase demand for corporate bonds.
Europe's transposition of the Basel III directive into law - set out in the
Capital Requirements Directive IV proposal - may alter some of these parameters
for European banks including extending the cap on Level 2 assets to 50% and
taking a more sophisticated approach to haircuts.
Basel III's existing rating criteria greatly limit the number of corporate bonds
that could be held, so their relaxation is fundamental to the magnitude of any
impact. Only 14 corporates in EMEA are rated 'AA-' and above, a number which
has fallen in recent years as companies - mainly in the utilities sector - have
chosen to migrate down the ratings scale. Companies rated 'AA-' and above
accounted for only 17% of total corporate issuance in 2010.
Lowering the rating requirement would not necessarily result in any degradation
in the liquidity properties of the bonds held. Corporate entity ratings - issuer
default ratings - reflect relative probability of default only. Issue ratings
also factor in recovery given default. Neither addresses market liquidity of
bonds. The bonds of a small 'AA' rated issuer with a single EUR50m bond
outstanding will typically be less liquid than the bonds of an 'A' rated issuer
with EUR10bn of bonds.
The last few weeks have illustrated how liquidity reflects the intangibles of
market sentiment. The feedback we have received from investors is that liquidity
for corporate bonds in the secondary market - still seen as a relatively safe
haven by many - is very weak in response to currently elevated levels of market
uncertainty. In particular, market makers in the bank community have
substantially reduced their inventory, and hence their ability, to make a liquid
market for corporate bonds.
Critically, for assessing market liquidity of bonds the regulations would be
better served by focusing instead on the alternative liquidity measures set out
in the Basel III liquidity framework. These include the presence of a large,
deep and active repo or cash market, and past price performance in times of
stress.