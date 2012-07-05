(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE rankings on Hatfield Philips International and Hatfield Philips Deutschland.

-- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable.

-- The companies offer third-party primary and special servicing loan capabilities across Germany, the U.K., and other European jurisdictions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE rankings on Hatfield Philips International Ltd. as a primary and special servicer of commercial loans in the U.K. and Hatfield Philips Deutschland GmbH as a special servicer of commercial loans in Germany. We refer to the companies collectively as HPI within our latest servicer evaluation report published today.

Operations across the two companies are by design similar. Hatfield Philips International has its principal office in London, and Hatfield Philips Deutschland is based in Frankfurt. HPI offers third-party primary and special servicing and HPD special servicing loan capabilities across Germany, the U.K., and other European jurisdictions.

The AVERAGE rankings reflect the following:

-- The organizational structure has changed since our last review in June 2011, prompted partly by the departure of a number of senior managers.

-- Staffing levels in special servicing have increased in both Germany and the U.K. due to the expected increase inactivity from loans expected to enter special servicing from the watchlist, including a number of maturing loans.

-- Staff turnover in 2011 was higher than we have seen with other commercial servicers at 21%.

-- Baker Tilly carried out an internal audit in line with the newly established audit program with satisfactory results.

-- An extensive review of operations and a revision of policies and procedures is well underway.

-- HPI acquired two new special servicing mandates totaling GBP646 million during 2011.

-- There has been no new primary servicing business since our last review. With loan repayments and resolutions, this has resulted in a further overall reduction in the portfolio being serviced.

-- The number of loans in special servicing has increased by 13 to 67.

-- HPI worked out 15 specially serviced loans during 2011. The recovery rate was 92% with a full recovery on six loans and 104% of market value obtained on seven of the loans which were not fully recovered.

OUTLOOK

We have revised our outlook to positive from stable as a primary servicer and special servicer of commercial loans in the U.K. and Germany, reflecting operational and organizational changes implemented during the past year and planned for 2012.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

Our subranking for management and organization is AVERAGE for both primary and special servicing by HPI and special servicing by HPD of commercial loans in Europe, principally in the U.K. and Germany.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

Our subranking for loan administration is ABOVE AVERAGE for both primary and special servicing by HPI and special servicing by HPD of commercial loans.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The financial position associated with the AVERAGE commercial mortgage primary and special servicer rankings on Hatfield Philips International in the U.K. and special servicer ranking on Hatfield Philips Deutschland in Germany is Sufficient.

We have based our opinion on the long-term counterparty rating on LNR Property LLC, which is 'BB-'.

