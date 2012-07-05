(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 05 - The dispute between key shareholders of global telecommunications company
VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--) does not currently affect our view of the company's credit
profile, but it could ultimately damage VimpelCom's liquidity management, says Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today in a Credit FAQ "What's Behind Our Ratings On Global
Telecoms Operator VimpelCom Ltd?," published today.
"Our rating on VimpelCom factors in a number of risks that we consider it
faces related to its corporate governance, reflecting the long-lasting
conflicts between the company's shareholders," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Alexander Griaznov." Accordingly, the renewed litigation between key
shareholders Altimo and Telenor regarding their ownership of VimpelCom did not
dent our fundamental view of the company's corporate governance."
VimpelCom has a track record of withstanding shareholder disputes, but this
has never affected its operations, the report says. Furthermore, Standard &
Poor's also believes that the conflict itself, although currently limiting the
ability of the Russian subsidiary Vimpel-Communications JSC to upstream cash,
does not currently meaningfully damage the group's liquidity because debt at
the parent company VimpelCom is not significant.
"Nevertheless, this assumes that the shareholders will resolve the deadlock in
the next three to six months. A longer limitation on upstreaming cash could be
negative for the company's liquidity management and could raise more
fundamental governance questions," said Mr. Griaznov.
The report also addresses VimpelCom's current dispute with the Algerian
government over VimpelCom's Algerian subsidiary, which is accused of tax
infringements.
"Our base-case assessment assumes that the Algerian subsidiary will be sold at
a price that we would consider fair, or that VimpelCom will settle the ongoing
dispute with the government and retain the operations," said Mr. Griaznov. "An
alternative scenario, such as an expropriation of the asset by the government,
would likely negatively affect the VimpelCom ratings. However, we currently
consider the probability of this as less than 30%, which is consistent with a
stable, not a negative outlook," said Mr. Griaznov.