July 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Czech Republic -------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic

Local currency AA/Stable/A-1+

Foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 232850

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Aug-2011 AA/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

02-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on the Czech Republic reflect its prudently managed and balanced economy. The economy is characterized by low levels of foreign borrowing, a deposit-funded banking sector with minimal lending in foreign currency, and a largely independent central bank that has kept both consumer price inflation and interest rates at low levels. Moreover, under Standard & Poor's sovereign criteria, governments with a high proportion of local currency debt that also benefit from substantial monetary flexibility are considered to possess higher debt tolerance. If the external environment deteriorates, the floating exchange rate would also serve as a useful buffer for the Czech economy.

The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open. However, its openness also represents vulnerability as exports contribute about 80% to GDP, with nearly 85% of trade destined for the EU market. In 2012, the weak external environment, which has seen consumer and business confidence decline in the Czech Republic, is underpinning our expectation of a slight contraction in real GDP this year. In our view, real GDP will strengthen to an annual average of 2.3% in the medium term as the global economy recovers, which will boost both domestic demand and external trade in the Czech Republic.

The 2011 general government budget deficit on the accruals-based EU 95 accounting standard was 3.1% of GDP, lower than the government's target of 4.2% of GDP. This reflects lower-than-planned public investment and cuts in intermediate consumption. The authorities plan to reduce the deficit to just under 3% of GDP in 2013, and balance the budget by 2016 (predicated on real GDP growth), helped by the establishment of a set of rules to restrain budget spending and structural reforms to the pensions, healthcare, and tax systems. We view the fiscal targets for 2012-2013 as broadly attainable, although we note that there are risks stemming from the costs of church restitution (financial compensation to churches for property confiscated after the second world war) and EU funding (the European Commission has suspended EU funds, owing to their alleged mishandling, and the Czech government may have to finance some projects entirely from national sources).

Generally restrained fiscal policy means that general government debt is relatively moderate, at 41.2% of GDP in 2011, although it continues to increase. We expect it to stabilize at less than 47% of GDP in 2015, and decline thereafter. We view the debt profile as favorable. It is predominantly denominated in local currency and takes the form of fixed-rate securities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks to the government's creditworthiness. Upward pressure on the ratings could come from a decline in the Czech Republic's external financing requirements. On the other hand, downward pressure on the ratings could mount if the social security reform falters, the public finances deteriorate, or if a new government formed after the 2014 election reverses some of the current government's public finance reforms.

