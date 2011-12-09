(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Motherson Auto Limited's (MAL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Its INR766.7m term loan (reduced from INR800m) has also been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.

The ratings benefit from MAL's highly predictable cash flows due to its captive group client base and consistently high EBIDTAR margins as the company is into service business. MAL provides consultancy and leasing services to Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) companies as part of the group strategy, wherein various corporate functions are centralised and handled by MAL. Fitch believes that SMG's consolidated financial profile and its ability to financially support MAL, in case the need arises, has a positive bearing on the latter's ratings. SMG and group companies have supported MAL's capex plans in the past through equity infusion and unsecured loans.

MAL's revenue grew by 16% to INR320m in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), with lease rentals contributing only about 30% to its revenue currently; though the contribution would increase significantly from FY13 onwards due to the commissioning of the company's corporate tower in Noida. Operating EBIDTA margin was 56.5% in FY11 (FY10: 61.1%), and Fitch expects this to be maintained at similar levels over the medium-term. The robust operating profit coupled with low working capital requirements resulted in significant cash flows from operations (CFO) for MAL in FY11, which stood at INR169.8m compared to INR115.7m in FY10 .

Despite an increase, CFO alone was not sufficient to fund MAL's significant capex plans. As a result, its financial leverage (net adjusted debt/op EBIDTAR) increased to 9.8x in FY11 from 7.1x in FY10 due to higher borrowings, and is likely to remain high during FY12. Fitch notes that leverage should reduce from the current levels from FY13 onwards once the corporate tower is commissioned.

The ratings are constrained by MAL's small size of operations, consistently high leverage due to the nature of its business, and low interest coverage ratio, which is likely to deteriorate from the current levels of 2.2x in FY11 (FY10: 2.3x) due to new term loans undertaken to fund FY12 capex. MAL has entered into lease agreements with various Motherson Group companies for the corporate tower and would likely start generating revenues from the beginning of FY13.

Deterioration in interest coverage ratio to below 1.25x over the medium-term, or a reduction in business or financial support from SMG and group companies may act as negative rating drivers.

Formed in September 2005, MAL handles corporate functions such as corporate finance, company affairs, taxation and legal matters for various Motherson Group companies, to avoid duplication at various levels and ensuring an efficient control and management information system. MAL also acts as a lessor for the Motherson Group companies (typically joint ventures), who are not interested in buying real estate assets for their factories/offices.