(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Motherson
Auto Limited's (MAL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Its INR766.7m term loan
(reduced from INR800m) has also been affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'.
The ratings benefit from MAL's highly predictable cash flows
due to its captive group client base and consistently high
EBIDTAR margins as the company is into service business. MAL
provides consultancy and leasing services to Samvardhana
Motherson Group (SMG) companies as part of the group strategy,
wherein various corporate functions are centralised and handled
by MAL. Fitch believes that SMG's consolidated financial profile
and its ability to financially support MAL, in case the need
arises, has a positive bearing on the latter's ratings. SMG and
group companies have supported MAL's capex plans in the past
through equity infusion and unsecured loans.
MAL's revenue grew by 16% to INR320m in FY11 (year-end:
March 2011), with lease rentals contributing only about 30% to
its revenue currently; though the contribution would increase
significantly from FY13 onwards due to the commissioning of the
company's corporate tower in Noida. Operating EBIDTA margin was
56.5% in FY11 (FY10: 61.1%), and Fitch expects this to be
maintained at similar levels over the medium-term. The robust
operating profit coupled with low working capital requirements
resulted in significant cash flows from operations (CFO) for MAL
in FY11, which stood at INR169.8m compared to INR115.7m in FY10
.
Despite an increase, CFO alone was not sufficient to fund
MAL's significant capex plans. As a result, its financial
leverage (net adjusted debt/op EBIDTAR) increased to 9.8x in
FY11 from 7.1x in FY10 due to higher borrowings, and is likely
to remain high during FY12. Fitch notes that leverage should
reduce from the current levels from FY13 onwards once the
corporate tower is commissioned.
The ratings are constrained by MAL's small size of
operations, consistently high leverage due to the nature of its
business, and low interest coverage ratio, which is likely to
deteriorate from the current levels of 2.2x in FY11 (FY10: 2.3x)
due to new term loans undertaken to fund FY12 capex. MAL has
entered into lease agreements with various Motherson Group
companies for the corporate tower and would likely start
generating revenues from the beginning of FY13.
Deterioration in interest coverage ratio to below 1.25x over
the medium-term, or a reduction in business or financial support
from SMG and group companies may act as negative rating drivers.
Formed in September 2005, MAL handles corporate functions
such as corporate finance, company affairs, taxation and legal
matters for various Motherson Group companies, to avoid
duplication at various levels and ensuring an efficient control
and management information system. MAL also acts as a lessor for
the Motherson Group companies (typically joint ventures), who
are not interested in buying real estate assets for their
factories/offices.