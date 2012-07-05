(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited's (P.N. Writer) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the financial profile of P.N. Writer and its subsidiaries for the purpose of these ratings.

The affirmation reflects P.N. Writer's stable credit profile over FY11-FY12 (year ended March), which is likely to be sustained over the medium-term. This is despite a likely increase in net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR) in FY13 by about 0.5x over the estimated FY12 level of around 3.8x (FY11: 4.2x), due to additional debt drawn for the ongoing INR2,050m luxury spa project. Fitch expects steady growth in accruals from the company's established relocations, cash management and information management businesses to offset risks arising from the underutilisation of the luxury spa project. The spa is likely to be launched in Q3FY13.

The ratings continue to reflect the company's strong position in its various businesses and thus its diversified revenue streams. Fitch also notes that despite a spike in personnel costs and fixed costs in the cash management and overseas relocations subsidiaries respectively in FY11, consolidated margins declined only marginally to 14.2% from 15.7% in FY10. This is attributed to the stable performance in the domestic relocations and information management divisions of the parent. Owing to a further improvement in the parent's businesses in FY12, Fitch expects consolidated margins to have increased to around 17%.

Also, despite a considerable increase in interest expenses, EBITDA interest coverage is estimated to be around 2.5x in FY12 (same level as previous year's). This is due to a significant improvement in absolute EBITDA profits in FY12 in line with the topline growth of around 17% yoy.

Consolidated liquidity position also continues to be comfortable, with around 35% of the parent company's INR800m working capital limits being unused during June 2011-May 2012 and positive cash flow from operations being sustained over FY11-FY12. Fitch expects cash accruals from P.N. Writer's ongoing villa project (adjacent to the spa and likely to be completed by September 2014) to provide additional financial flexibility to the company, in terms of the repayment of part of debt availed for the spa project (likely to be around INR1,050m).

Negative rating action may result from net financial leverage exceeding 4.5x due to less-than-expected EBITDA profits from a slowdown in the established businesses or low occupancy rates in the Shillim Spa or otherwise. Conversely, net leverage below 2.5x and EBITDA interest coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis due to an improvement in operating profitability in the traditional businesses along with high utilisation rates in the spa could result in a rating upgrade. The rating guidelines presume that there will not be a significant change in business risk profile of the company over the medium term.

Rating actions on PTL's bank facilities:

- INR800m cash credit limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,600m term loans: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)'