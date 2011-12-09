(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09-

-- In our view, Vattenfall's business risk profile has weakened slightly, owing to an increasingly difficult and volatile industry environment and ongoing pressure on profitability and operating cash flows.

-- We believe these factors are also negatively affecting Vattenfall's financial risk profile, which we now view as "significant" as opposed to "intermediate" previously, as our criteria define these terms.

-- We are lowering our ratings on Vattenfall to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.

-- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that Vattenfall's key credit measures will remain commensurate with the 'A-/A-2' ratings in the near term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Sweden-based utility Vattenfall AB to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. We also lowered the rating on Vattenfall's subordinated capital securities debt issue to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects our view that Vattenfall's business risk profile has weakened slightly as a result of an increasingly difficult and volatile industry environment, ongoing pressure on the group's profitability and operating cash flows, and a gradually declining share of more stable income from regulated activities following disposals. We believe these factors are also negatively affecting Vattenfall's financial risk profile, which we have revised to "significant" from "intermediate", as our criteria define these terms.

As we do not believe that Vattenfall's financial risk profile and credit measures will improve to a level commensurate with an 'a-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the near to medium term, we have consequently revised the SACP to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Our 'A-' long-term rating on Vattenfall is one notch above the SACP, based on our expectation that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the company would receive support from its owner, the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+), in a financial stress scenario.

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Vattenfall's adjusted FFO to debt was about 21%, which is in line with our base-case forecasts over the near to medium term. This is based on our expectations that anticipated debt reduction is not likely to offset lower operating cash flows in the near to medium term. We believe that this level of credit measures, alongside higher volatility in earnings and a declining share of income from regulated activities, are more commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile, rather than "intermediate".

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Vattenfall's own efficiency measures will mitigate pressure on profitability from falling power prices. It further reflects our expectations that Vattenfall's investments will decrease in the near term and average about SEK30 billion annually over the next few years. Based on these factors, combined with proceeds from asset disposals, which we believe Vattenfall will use to reduce adjusted debt, we anticipate that Vattenfall should be able to maintain credit measures in line with the ratings, including adjusted FFO to debt of about 20%.

