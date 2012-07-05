(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

Summary analysis -- Madrid (City of) ------------------------------ 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

19-Apr-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

09-Feb-2009 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on the City of Madrid primarily reflect those on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Under our criteria for rating local and regional governments (LRGs), an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we consider that it can maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario. We currently do not believe that any Spanish city meets these criteria, given their close financial links with the central government. Consequently, we cap our ratings on Madrid at the sovereign rating level.

In accordance with our criteria, the indicative credit level (ICL) for Madrid is 'a-'. The ICL is not a credit rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of the institutional framework where the LRG operates and its individual credit profile, which includes our assessment of the LRG's economy, financial management, budgetary performance, financial flexibility, debt burden, liquidity position, and contingent liabilities.

Madrid's credit profile is supported by what we view as a strong economy, with a GDP per capita that is 160% higher than the Spanish average, although with limited growth prospects. We also consider that Madrid's budgetary performance underpins its ICL, given our base-case expectations of an increasing surplus after investments. Madrid's ICL, however, is limited by what we view as a large debt burden, as a result of a long cycle of capital expenditures (capex), mainly in infrastructure.

The central authorities have denied the city authorization to issue long-term debt to refinance debt maturities. As a result, Madrid must generate cash internally to maintain its liquidity position. In 2011, Madrid posted a positive operating balance of 14.6% of operating revenues (compared with 5.7% in 2010), and a balance after capex of 5.4% of total revenues (compared with a deficit of 1.1% in 2010). Under our base case, we believe Madrid's projected surpluses, in combination with existing short-term instruments, are sufficient to cover its debt repayment commitments.

Madrid achieved these results by sharply reducing its expenditures, with measures including a salary freeze, reductions in personnel, major cuts in capital expenses, and a general review of all contracts. Under our base case, we expect these measures to continue over our forecast period of 2012-2014.

In addition, from 2012 to 2022, the city's revenues will benefit from a gradual phasing in of updated cadastral values, the basis for determining real estate taxes, which account for about 31% of Madrid's operating revenues. We also expect Madrid to better cover its cost of service through an increase in fees. As a result, we expect Madrid to reach a balance after capex of 19.7% of operating revenues by 2014, up from 5.4% in 2011.

In the city's latest rebalancing plan, executives have adopted, in our view, a more conservative approach to revenue budgeting than was the case in the past. The city is no longer considering one-off asset sales, which provide uncertain revenues. These sales have been the source of budgetary deviations in the past, for example when the city failed to sell its stake in local water utility Canal de Isabel II.

The city is also moving gradually toward a cash-based budgeting system. In our opinion, this new budgeting system should help Madrid to improve its budgetary performance in accrual terms, and also lead to a medium-term improvement in Madrid's liquidity position, if fully implemented, as well as lower pressure on payables.

Our view of Madrid's ICL could be weakened if we thought that, contrary to our current expectations, the city would not generate surpluses that would be sufficient to meet its debt repayment commitments. In our view this could reflect a deterioration of its financial management and could also weaken the city's liquidity position.

Liquidity

We consider Madrid's liquidity position to be "neutral," as defined in our criteria. According to our assessment, the city's internal cash flow is positive, with a coverage ratio of 153% over the next 12 months. According to our criteria, this ratio balances the city's cash position at the end of April 2012, its available credit lines, as well as our estimate of the balance after capex (net of interest payments) over the next 12 months, against the expected debt service over the same period.

However, our view of Madrid's internal liquidity is somewhat diminished by what we view as a lack of access to external long-term funding, due to legal restrictions, which limits the city's financing options.

Overall, Madrid has provided a detailed treasury management plan, which we consider contains sufficient margins to avoid any difficulties in meeting financial commitments in the coming 12 months. In the event of an unexpected cash shortfall, we anticipate that Madrid would sign additional credit lines within a reasonable timeframe to avoid any liquidity stress. Current legal limits would allow Madrid to increase the amount of its credit lines from the current EUR635 million up to a maximum of EUR1,249 million, if this became necessary to manage liquidity needs.

Ultimately, we also believe the central government could help Madrid to avoid financial stress by advancing its transfers to the city. We consider Madrid to be of high political importance as Spain's capital city, and it would therefore be likely to receive such support, in our view.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Madrid mainly reflects the negative outlook on Spain, because of the sovereign rating cap.

To a lesser extent, the outlook also reflects the possibility that Madrid could deviate from its current fiscal consolidation plan, owing to lower revenues than we expect or looser controls on expenditures. Any deviation could signal deteriorating financial management and potentially have a negative effect on our view of Madrid's liquidity position.

If this were to happen, we could revise downward Madrid's ICL by up to two levels to 'bbb', leading us to lower our long-term rating on Madrid by one notch to 'BBB'. In this case, the rating would no longer be subject to a sovereign cap.

We could revise the outlook to stable if:

-- Madrid's budgetary performance was in line with our base-case estimates, which assume a steady improvement in balance after capex, a gradual reduction in Madrid's debt burden during our forecasting scenario, and a progressively improving liquidity position (especially in relation to payables); and

-- We revised the outlook on Spain's sovereign credit rating to stable.