(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09-

-- Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj's business risk profile has weakened slightly owing to increasingly difficult and volatile industry conditions, which are putting pressure on profitability and cash flows.

-- The pressure on profitability is negatively affecting Fortum's financial risk profile, which we believe could make it difficult for the group to improve to a level commensurate with our revised financial requirements for its 'a-' stand-alone credit profile over the next 12-24 months.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, while affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.

-- The ratings continue to incorporate one notch of uplift to reflect our unchanged assessment that there is a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary support from the company's 51% owner, the Finnish state.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A/A-1' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.

The outlook revision reflects our view that increasingly difficult and volatile industry conditions and on-going pressure on profitability could make it difficult for Fortum to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to our revised requirements for its 'a-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) within the next 12-24 months. Taking into account our view of Fortum's slightly weaker business risk profile, we believe that a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 25% is appropriate for Fortum's current SACP.

The ratings continue to reflect Fortum's position as one of the largest integrated utilities in the Nordic region, its diverse and competitive generation portfolio, and its stable electricity distribution and heat operations. These strengths are partly offset by the group's exposure to the competitive and increasingly challenging Nordic electricity wholesale and supply markets, volatile wholesale power prices, exposure to the higher-risk Russian market, significant capital expenditure program, and volatility in cash flows caused by currency hedging effects on internal loans. We continue to view Fortum's business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "intermediate", although the financial risk profile is at the lower end of the category.

We believe that Fortum faces an increasingly complex, volatile, and uncertain operating environment, exacerbated by rising regulatory uncertainty, and weakening macroeconomic conditions. Fortum's profitability is likely to be pressured by sluggish demand, falling and increasingly volatile Nordic power prices, as evidenced during 2011, and possible chronic oversupply of power in the Nordic region over the medium term. We believe that these factors are likely to largely offset anticipated increased earnings in the near term from the group's Russian operations, higher nuclear and hydropower volumes, and hedging at price levels slightly above current spot prices.

In our base case, Fortum's EBITDA will slightly improve over the near term from the EUR2.4 billion achieved in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. This should support an increase in the group's FFO, which we anticipate will also benefit from reduced negative currency effects from cash flow hedges as a result of stabilizing foreign currency exchange rates. In our base case, we assume that FFO will reach and exceed EUR2 billion over the next 12-24 months, compared with about EUR1.4 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

The improvement in FFO comes, however, from a weak level, and given Fortum's relatively high debt stemming from significant investments in recent years, credit measures are weak for the ratings. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was about 16.6%, essentially unchanged from year-end 2010. Furthermore, FFO generation is exposed to several uncertain factors, notably the development of Nordic power prices and the group's Russian expansion. We anticipate that the positive impact of improved FFO on credit measures would be mitigated by higher adjusted debt as a result of continued significant investments in the near term, largely related to Russia, and high dividend payments.

The negative outlook reflects our view that it could be difficult for Fortum to improve its credit measures to a level commensurate with the 'a-' SACP.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008