July 05 -

Summary analysis -- Alfa-Bank Ukraine ----------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 90372T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2011 B-/C B-/C

07-Aug-2009 CCC+/C CCC+/C

03-Aug-2009 SD/SD SD/SD

03-Jul-2009 CC/C CC/C

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/C CCC+/C

27-Oct-2008 B/B B/B

07-Jul-2008 B+/B B+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP ccc+

Anchor b+

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Sound market position in the Ukrainian banking sector.

-- Improvement in funding profile through inflow of customer deposits and repayment of Eurobonds.

-- Expected support from the Alfa group via banking arm Alfa Bank.

Weaknesses:

-- Challenging operating environment in Ukraine.

-- Very weak capitalization.

-- Very high concentration risks in the loan book.

-- Poor profitability.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Alfa-Bank Ukraine (ABU) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that ABU will continue its steady development and recovery from recession, while benefiting from capital or liquidity support from its shareholders in the event of need.

We could consider a positive rating action if Ukraine's economy and market environment were to improve and we subsequently revised the anchor for our ratings on Ukrainian banks to above 'b+'. Ratings upside could also arise if ABU's capital adequacy were to improve, translating into a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio sustainably exceeding 3%; or if ABU's risk position were to improve, through steadier credit expansion, reduction of currently very high single-name concentrations, and demonstrably adequate asset quality.

We could consider lowering the ratings if ABU's liquidity position were to weaken due to a significant liquidity shortage or deposit outflow. Negative rating actions could also result if the bank's risk position were to worsen, such that its asset quality deteriorated beyond current levels and credit costs rose materially higher than the market average. Ratings downside could also develop if we perceived a lower likelihood of support for the bank from its shareholders, leading us to reassess our view of its "moderately strategic" group status.

