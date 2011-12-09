(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09-

-- Dutch-based ABB Finance B.V. is a finance vehicle for parent ABB Ltd. and benefits from a keep-well agreement provided by ABB Ltd.

-- We would consider a default by ABB Finance B.V. as tantamount to a default by ABB Ltd.

-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings to Dutch-based ABB Finance B.V. and equalizing the ratings with those on ABB Ltd.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting that on ABB Ltd.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings to Dutch-based finance vehicle ABB Finance B.V., on par with the global scale ratings on parent company ABB Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1; Nordic national scale --/--/K-1).

The ratings on ABB Finance B.V. reflect our view that we would consider a default by the company as tantamount to a default by ABB Ltd. The company is a finance vehicle for ABB Ltd. and benefits from a keep-well agreement provided by ABB Ltd. ABB Finance B.V. plays a similar role within the group structure as those played by ABB International Finance Ltd., ABB Capital B.V., ABB Financial Service AB in Europe, and ABB Treasury Center (USA) Inc. in the U.S., all of which are also supported by keep-well agreements.

ABB Ltd.'s borrowing structure is built on keep-well agreements due to Swiss tax laws. The agreement with ABB Finance B.V. provides that ABB Ltd. will maintain full ownership of ABB Finance B.V. as long as the subsidiary has any debt outstanding, and will have funds delivered ahead of any payment obligation due by ABB Finance B.V. so that ABB Finance B.V. is able to fulfill its obligation in full and on time.

Although they are not guarantees, keep-well agreements are legally binding and indirectly enforceable by bondholders, and we consider there is an extremely strong corporate incentive for ABB Ltd. to fulfill its obligations under them.

The ratings on ABB Ltd. reflect our view of the group's strong business risk profile, leading global positions, strong technology base, and good earnings diversity in its core businesses of power transmission and distribution, and automation. They also reflect the group's modest financial risk profile, including recent strong debt protection measures and sound free operating cash flow generation and liquidity positions, as well as our expectations that the group will maintain a conservative financial policy.

The outlook on ABB Finance B.V. is stable, reflecting that on ABB Ltd. The ratings and outlook on ABB Finance B.V. will likely move in line with the ratings and outlook on ABB Ltd.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009