July 05 - Fitch Ratings is encouraging further feedback, notably
from covered bonds investors, on its proposed criteria changes for the rating of
covered bonds. The consultation phase ends on 12 July 2012. Comments can be
provided to cvb.feedback@fitchratings.com or by contacting the Fitch covered
bonds analysts listed below.
The proposals include a simplification of the discontinuity analysis framework.
They also contain, in some cases, a tightening of the potential uplift, in terms
of probability of default, of the covered bonds rating above the relevant Issuer
Default Rating. In addition, Fitch is seeking the most appropriate treatment of
programmes in wind-down, regarding both over-collateralisation (OC) that can be
relied upon and modelling of the cover pool credit risks. The agency is also
gauging the preference of users of Fitch's covered bonds ratings for specific
ways of communicating the level of OC supporting a given rating.
Since the publication of the exposure draft on 30 May 2012, the agency has
explained the background of its proposals in many individual meetings and
industry events. This has enabled issuers, representative bodies and regulators
to better understand the agency's intended approach and its implications. Fitch
has already gathered several formal and informal reactions to the proposals.
Fitch welcomes feedback from all market participants, and particularly values
the reasoning and justification for individual positions. The agency will review
all comments received before the finalisation of the criteria, which Fitch
expects to publish in August 2012.
Following publication of the revised criteria, Fitch will place or maintain on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) ratings that could not be affirmed based on the then
applicable criteria and current characteristics of the programmes. This would
include cases where the rating could stay at the current level under the new
criteria, but additional OC or a public OC statement would be in line with the
rating level. These cases could occur if, following publication of the updated
criteria, the covered bond rating would incorporate additional credit for
recoveries or if Fitch would then only give credit to the minimum level of OC
under the legal framework in the absence of a public OC statement.
Within one month of ratings being placed on RWN, Fitch will expect to receive
feedback from issuers regarding any plans to implement changes to their
programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch would expect to downgrade ratings.
If changes likely to impact the rating are proposed, Fitch will review any
implementation plans and their timeline to determine how to resolve the RWN.
Once the changes are implemented, if they address the drivers of a potential
downgrade, the ratings would be affirmed.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria http://
www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=679812